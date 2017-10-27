The federal minister of justice has appointed Terri A. MacPherson and James W. Gormley as judges of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island, filling the remaining vacancies in the province's trial division, according to a government news release.

MacPherson is replacing Justice Benjamin Taylor, who resigned in August and Gormley is replacing Justice Tracey L. Clements, who Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named as P.E.I.'s new chief justice on Friday.

Terri A. MacPherson

Terri MacPherson began her legal career with the Summerside law firm Key and McKnight.

MacPherson, a Sherwood, P.E.I., native, was a senior lawyer employed by the Department of Justice and Public Safety of Prince Edward Island.

Most recently, she held the position of prothonotary of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal of Prince Edward Island.

She began her legal career in private practice with the Summerside law firm of Key and McKnight, before beginning work as a provincial Crown prosecutor in 1996.

Since then she's worked as a lawyer in the public service in the areas of criminal prosecution, child protection and criminal injuries compensation.

James W. Gormley

The Canadian Bar Association of P.E.I. presented Gormley with its Distinguished Service Award in 2016. (Submitted by Stewart McKelvey)

Gormley, born and raised in Murray River, P.E.I., joined the Charlottetown firm Scales Jenkins & McQuaid — currently Stewart McKelvey — focusing on criminal, administrative, and health law.

He also served as President of the P.E.I. Branch of the Canadian Bar Association, UPEI Alumni Association and Canadian Bar Insurance Association.

Gormley also served as Chair of the Board of Governors of Junior Achievement P.E.I. and of the Professional Section of the United Way of P.E.I.​

The Canadian Bar Association of P.E.I. presented him with its Distinguished Service Award in 2016.

Tracey L. Clements

Originally from High Bank, P.E.I., Clements built her career in private practice at Stewart McKelvey starting in 1993 — becoming a partner of the firm in 2009.

She's won numerous awards for her litigation work including 2017 Insurance Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Charlottetown.

She was appointed to the P.E.I. Supreme Court in March. In announcing her appointment as chief justice Friday the prime minister described Clements as "a proud Islander, her understanding — and deep appreciation — of Canada's judicial system has been honed over a 20-year career as a practicing lawyer in P.E.I. and, more recently, as a judge on the province's Supreme Court."

In her application for a judicial position earlier this year Clements wrote "I do believe that we have one of the best, if not the best, systems in the world. I am incredibly proud of our province and our country."

"I am also incredibly proud of our judicial system — in this province and likewise in this country. But I also think that if we are honest with ourselves, we would acknowledge that increased diversity and increased perspective make for a stronger judicial system and, in turn, a stronger province and country."