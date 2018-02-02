The provincial U14 championship will be April 21 in Charlottetown. The winners advance to the regional tournament in Halifax. (Shutterstock)

Basketball P.E.I. is bringing a U14 provincial tournament back to the Island in order to give local players a chance to compete in the Jr. NBA World Championship.

The NBA announced the junior championship, the first of its kind, in December. Club teams from all over the world will compete, including from eight U.S. and eight international regions.

Canada is one of the eight international regions, but before P.E.I. gets to the Canadian championship it will have to win in the region, which includes Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Basketball P.E.I. executive director Trent Whitty said it is difficult to know how well the P.E.I. team will compete interprovincially.

"It's tough to say because we really haven't done anything like this before," Whitty said.

Interprovincial competitions have typically been provincial teams. But the club team format means the talent will be more dispersed.

Basketball P.E.I. has not had a U14 tournament in a number of years, said Whitty, and he hopes the Jr. NBA tournament will bring a new interest in that age group.

The province plans to send both a boys and a girls team to the regional championship in Halifax. The provincial championship will be April 21 at Stonepark Intermediate in Charlottetown.