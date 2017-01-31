A member of the Charlottetown Islanders grabbed a bit of the spotlight during the NHL Top Prospects game Monday night in Quebec City.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph drew an assist on a goal during the first period of the game, which his Team Cherry won 7-5.

It was the first win for Team Cherry in six years.

Joseph was ranked 42nd among North American skaters by the NHL in its mid-season rankings.

