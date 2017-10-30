P.E.I.'s new education minister is looking into providing extra training for some teachers in an effort to shorten wait times for school psychology assessments.

The official wait time for an assessment is currently 3.25 years, but there are stories of children who have waited longer.

Education Minister Jordan Brown, one week into the job, told CBC's Island Morning this is the first big issue he's had to deal with as a new member of cabinet.

With a shortage of school psychologists across the country, he said there are no easy answers. Some teachers have approached him saying they are interested in taking further training, and he said that's a solution worth exploring.

"We'll go meet with officials at UPEI and we'll see what we can do there," said Brown.

"We're working with [the Department of] Health to see if we can partner up on a residency program."

No elected school boards

Brown said he does not see a return to elected school boards, as has been proposed by new Progressive Conservative Leader James Aylward.

Brown noted the current system of an appointed board and broad-based range of advisory panels has gone through some turbulent times since it was put in place, and he expects the system will show its strength in the coming years.

"I think now's their time to really kick in. There's a lot of horsepower there. We need to give them the freedom to run and see what they can do," he said.

Brown said the system will allow for a great deal of community input into how education is delivered.

"If we want to change, and we legitimately want to make things better, we have to take steps to enable that and we have to put those people in our communities, those people with the expertise, in a position where they can be engaged," he said.

Brown acknowledged frustrations some advisory council members have expressed in having their voices heard.

He said a new position has been created in the Education Department to work with advisory councils more closely.