Jordan Brown apologizes for laughing at obscene gesture from fellow cabinet minister

P.E.I. Education and Culture Minister Jordan Brown apologized in the legislature Tuesday for his reaction to fellow cabinet member Richard Brown giving someone the middle finger.

Richard Brown made the gesture while the Liberal caucus was posing for a Christmas picture in 2016. Someone from the public yelled out "honour the vote." It was a reference to the result of the plebiscite on electoral reform.

In response, Jordan Brown laughed and clapped his hands.

On Tuesday, Jordan Brown told the house he recognizes his reaction was not appropriate.

"It's not appropriate any time you're, you know, making that kind of a salute to a constituent," said Brown.

"[I] would apologize for any part that I played in that, and certainly recognize it as something that would be out of character for myself."

Richard Brown confessed to his part in the incident last week.

