Actor Jonathan Torrens is looking to provide support to female filmmakers in Atlantic Canada.

The Trailer Park Boys and Mr. D star is also the owner of a film equipment rental business in Nova Scotia called Rolling Production Rentals. He's offering available trailers and support vehicles for free to female producers and directors in Atlantic Canada.

"Being in this region already, if we're being honest, we're at a bit of a geographical disadvantage. The gap in pay and opportunities between men and women is well-documented," said Torrens.

"First and foremost I hope this helps. Secondly my hope is that other businesses will see the value in an initiative like this and hop on as well."

Torrens has extended the offer to directors and producers of films with a budget between $100,000 and $1 million. To be eligible, filmmakers have to be members of the Atlantic region of the group Women in Film and Television.

He's encouraging people to get in touch through his company's website.