Prison sentence for brass knuckle, ashtray beating reduced to 6.5 years

A P.E.I. man serving prison time for beating a man with a glass ashtray and brass knuckles on two separate occasions has had his sentence reduced to 6½ years.

John Joseph MacArthur was sentenced in June 2017 by two different judges for two separate assaults on the same victim.

In the first case, MacArthur was sentenced on June 29, 2017 to 4½ years in prison, after being convicted of robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The court found he hit the victim with brass knuckles during a robbery at the man's home in Summerside in the fall of 2015.

The day after the first sentence, MacArthur appeared before a different provincial court judge on June 30, 2017 and was sentenced to another 3½ years in prison for assault causing bodily harm.

In that case, he had attacked the same victim in his home in March 2016, hitting him over the head with a glass ashtray, striping him naked, and beating him for more than 15 minutes with various objects.

The victim has broken ribs, black eyes, and other injuries.

In his Court of Appeal decision, Justice John Mitchell wrote that when taken separately the sentences are within "the reasonable range given the violent nature of the offence and MacArthur's long criminal record."

However, when looking at the two sentences, imposed just one day apart, eight years is "unduly long and harsh," said Mitchell.

