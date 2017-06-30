A P.E.I. man was sentenced to eight years in prison for beating a man with a glass ashtray and brass knuckles in two separate incidents. John Joseph MacArthur, 39, pleaded guilty to the assaults that happened within six months of each other.

MacArthur was sentenced Friday in provincial court in Summerside, P.E.I., to three-and-a-half years in prison for assault causing bodily harm, after being sentenced to four-and-a-half years on Thursday for a robbery involving the same victim in the fall of 2015.

Waiting inside home

Court heard that in the first incident, MacArthur struck the victim with brass knuckles during a robbery at the man's home in Summerside and that MacArthur was there to collect a drug debt.

Just a few months later, on March 10, 2016, MacArthur and a co-accused were waiting inside the victim's home when he got there. The victim's roommate was unsuccessful in warning him that the two men were there.

When he entered the home, MacArthur hit him over the head with a glass ashtray and beat him for more than 15 minutes with various objects, punches and kicks over his entire body, according to an agreed statement of facts presented in court.

The victim was thrown to the floor and stripped naked. According to the agreed facts, MacArthur picked up a pair of scissors and yelled at the victim.

At this point, the victim got up, pushed his way out of the room, ran outside and jumped in a car where his friend was waiting for him.

Numerous injuries

The victim was left with broken ribs, swollen black eyes, a swollen nose, and boot marks on his body and head. Court heard the victim did not go to the hospital to be treated, however a week later his probation officer was so concerned about his injuries she set up a doctor's appointment for him. The victim did not attend.

At the time of the assault, MacArthur was already on probation.

Friday in court MacArthur's lawyer said her client has lived with anxiety, depression and paranoia. She said he spent time in an abusive home as a child and that his marriage broke down recently.

In passing sentence Friday Judge Nancy Orr said she hasn't seen any remorse for the attacks.

She also noted that MacArthur was waiting for the victim when he came home which indicated a high level of pre-meditation.

Lengthy record

Judge Orr also considered his lengthy criminal record which dates back 21 years and noted his crimes have become increasingly violent since 2011.

MacArthur will serve his time in a federal prison. With the credit for time he's already spent in custody, he has just under seven years left in his sentence.

After he gets out of prison MacArthur is banned from owning guns for the rest of his life.