Joel Clow was sentenced Monday morning to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Justice Nancy Key delivered a sentence that fell between a 22-year recommendation by the Crown and a 15-year recommendation by the defence.

Clow was found guilty in July in P.E.I. Supreme Court of the second-degree murder of Traci Lynch.

Lynch's body was found, bludgeoned and strangled, in a wheelbarrow on the property of Clow's home in Pleasant Grove, north of Charlottetown, in July, 2015.

During the trial, defence lawyers had argued Clow was too high on drugs to know what he was doing.

Justice Key rejected that argument, saying that his actions earlier in the evening of the killing showed he had some presence of mind.