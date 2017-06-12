The P.E.I. economy created 1,500 jobs in May, according to Statistics Canada, boosting a jobs recovery that goes back to November.

Job creation on the Island stalled through much of 2016, but began again in November.

April and May have been the strongest months in that seven-month trend.

Statistics Canada listed 75,000 jobs on the Island in May, with 62,800 of those full time. The unemployment rate fell to 10 per cent.

The 75,000 jobs on the Island is the highest number since August 2014.

The national unemployment rate in May was 6.6 per cent.