P.E.I.'s economy had a decline in full-time and part-time jobs in March compared to the previous month.

According to job numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, P.E.I.'s unemployment rate rose to 10.1 per cent in March compared to 10 per cent in February.

Also, 60,000 people were employed full-time last month — 2,000 fewer than in February. Part-time jobs also declined by 1,000 in March to 10,700. The participation rate also declined by 2,000 people in March.

Compared to March 2016, the number of people employed last month increased by 1.7 per cent.

In Canada, the unemployment rate rose in March to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent in February.