Job numbers published Friday morning by Statistics Canada provide further evidence a strong run of job creation has ended.

The economy dropped 1,000 jobs in July, and the split between full- and part-time jobs made the news even worse. The number of part-time jobs was up 800, meaning full-time jobs were down 1,800.

A drop in the number of people in the workforce meant the unemployment rate actually fell, from 10.2 to 10 per cent.

Job numbers had a strong run starting in October when there were 71,200 jobs on the Island. That had risen to 75,000 by May. But those numbers started to fall in June, and dropped to a total of 73,500 by July.