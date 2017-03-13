The P.E.I. economy has seen a significant shift towards full-time jobs since October.

Job numbers overall have been rising as well.

It's a turnaround from 2016, when the Island economy lost full-time jobs. But those jobs have since been recovered and then some.

Jobs on P.E.I. October February Full time 57,600 62,200 Total 71,200 73,000

Despite the increased number of jobs, the unemployment rate rose slightly, to 10 per cent, in February due to more people in the workforce.

Nationally the economy has also been creating more full-time jobs.