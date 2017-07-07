A strong seven-month run of job creation on P.E.I. faltered in June.

The unemployment rate rose slightly, to 10.2 per cent from 10, as the economy dropped 500 jobs, according to the Labour Force Survey released by Statistics Canada Friday morning.

It is too early to say if this is a change in the trend. The job numbers showed a similar dip in March, before bouncing back again in April and May.

There are currently 74,500 jobs on the Island, 1,000 short of the all-time high set in February of 2013.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point to 6.5 per cent.