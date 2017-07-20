The P.E.I. Court of Appeal has ordered a former vice-principal to pay more than $150,000 in legal costs after losing an appeal to the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation.

Jo-Anne Lanigan sued the federation claiming it failed to represent her in a dispute she had with her employer at the time, the Eastern School District. Lanigan was a Grade 2 teacher and vice-principal at a rural school and her disagreement with the union dates back to 2010.

The judge hearing that case ruled in her favour in 2015.

However, earlier this year the federation appealed and won.

When the union and the Lanigan couldn't reach an agreement on court costs, the appeal court reviewed what work was done.

It has ordered Lanigan to pay $153,010 to cover the costs of the trial and appeal.