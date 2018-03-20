One of the deputy leader posts for the Green Party of Canada has moved to the east coast, and the new deputy is crediting the success of the party on P.E.I.

Jo-Ann Roberts, a native of P.E.I. and CBC veteran now living in Halifax, was named as one of the party's two deputy leaders on Monday. She replaces Bruce Hyer of Ontario, who resigned to focus on provincial politics, and joins Daniel Green of Montreal.

"P.E.I. can be thanked for much of this because the growth of Green interest in the Atlantic region was certainly confirmed with the election of Hannah Bell," said Roberts.

"The party said, and certainly lots of pundits suggested, that the Green Party of Canada should be putting more effort and resources in the Atlantic region."

Bell won the Green's second seat in the P.E.I. Legislature in a byelection in November.

"P.E.I. is seen now by many Greens as the province to watch," said Roberts.

"It's very important for voters to see winnability."

Roberts ran for the Greens in Victoria in 2015, placing second, and thought that was the end of her political career. But Green Leader Elizabeth May called on her when she learned that Roberts had moved back to the east coast.

Roberts said she hasn't decided where to run yet — that will partly depend on what other candidates come forward, but it is likely to be somewhere in the greater Halifax area.

