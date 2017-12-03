From Owls Hollow and Island Petroleum to the Frosty Treat and Doiron's Garden Centre, Gus Hillstrom has written dozens of familiar advertising jingles over his career.

As an Islander, you've likely heard a tune or two of his over the last few decades, but in case you haven't there's always his new show Gus and Good Company, featuring the iconic sing-a-long commercial tunes he's created over the years.

'Nobody says "here's Gus Hillstrom, his new jingle"' —Gus Hillstrom

Gus and Good Company runs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m at the Milton Community Hall until Dec. 26. Audience participation is not only permitted, it's encouraged.

Keeping it 'like a nursery rhyme' does the trick

When it comes to piecing together a good jingle, Hillstrom says there's one hard and fast rule: "It has to be simple and singable."

"A lot of the jingles I've worked on, I would literally sing them thousands of times before we even got to the studio to record them so it made them very singable," he told Mainstreet P.E.I.

"Keeping them almost like a nursery rhyme is sort of the trick to it"

One of his more famous tunes was made for Doiron's Garden Centre in Charlottetown:

Beautiful flowers, shrubs and trees

Peat moss, fertilizer seeds

When you're thinking gardening

Doiron's Garden Centre!

P.E.I. musician Gus Hillstrom has been creating commercial jingles for nearly 30 years. (Submitted)

He's always been the man behind the music, but when he tells people who he is, they look confused.

"Jingles are anonymous … if Lennie Gallant plays a song on the radio, they announce 'here's Lennie Gallant playing Peter's Dream' but nobody says 'here's Gus Hillstrom, his new jingle,'" he laughed.

That's part of the reason he's started the show. It allows him to meet and sing with people who love the familiar tunes.

Admission to all his shows is free but food donations are encouraged.