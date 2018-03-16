Engaging boys and men will be a new focus for Women's Network PEI, says executive director Jillian Kilfoil, following her experience of meeting with feminist leaders at the United Nations this week.

The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women invited Kilfoil to take part the meeting, which focused on issues and challenges for rural women internationally. The boys and men question was a big part of the meeting, she said.

"That was always a bit of a debate across feminist groups: how do we engage boys and men, do we engage boys and men? Is that the work of feminist groups to do or is that the work of other groups?" said Kilfoil.

"People have started to coalesce around the idea that we need to engage men and boys, and feminist organizations need to be a big part of that work."

It was a question she was also uncertain on, but the meetings have convinced her, and engaging boys and men in feminist issues will be her top priority once she gets home.

The P.E.I. minister responsible for status of women and the head of inter-ministerial women's secretariat were also at the summit.

The three will meet next week to decide what steps to take following the meeting.

