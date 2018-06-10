Why Jesus Christ Superstar comes with warnings for the audience

Advertisements for the Charlottetown Festival's production of Jesus Christ Superstar come with a couple of warnings for audiences.

Parental guidance is advised for the "implied violence" and there is also a warning for people who may be sensitive to lights. The musical uses strobe lights and a water based substance that floats in the air and helps the audience see the lights better.

Adam Brazier, the artistic director of the Charlottetown Festival, said it's not uncommon for theatres to issue these types of warnings.

'Not a violent piece by nature'

"I'd rather they be comfortable and not spend their money and be unhappy with their time at the centre. And perhaps Anne is more up their alley or On the Road with Dutch Mason is," he said in an interview on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

Some people can have negative reactions to lights that flicker on and off, and Brazier said it's best to let them know in advance what to expect.

As for the parental guidance warning, Brazier jokes that he doesn't want to give away the ending, but Jesus Christ is crucified. He advises parents to treat it the same way they would a PG 13 movie.

"It's not a violent piece by nature, you're not seeing it, but it is implied," he said.

The warnings haven't deterred people from coming out and enjoying the show, Brazier said. He said the feedback since the show opened on June 7 has been "fantastic."

"As we know, it's word of mouth is what sells a show on P.E.I. ... So it's so far, so very good."

More P.E.I. news