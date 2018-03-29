A cast is risen: Actors announced for Jesus Christ Superstar production

The complete cast for Jesus Christ Superstar at the 2018 Charlottetown Festival has been announced.

Lee Siegel will be acting in a production of Jesus Christ Superstar for the fifth time. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Island-actor Aaron Hastelow has been cast as Jesus Christ in the Adam Brazier-directed production.

This will be Siegel's fifth time in a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera and Gillis has experience acting across Canada, including several seasons with Soulpepper.

"Jesus Christ Superstar has been a part of my life since I was a child," Siegel said in a release.

"I'm thrilled to have the chance to step back into the shoes of Judas."

The show opens June 7 on the main stage at the Confederation Centre.

