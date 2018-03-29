Skip to Main Content
A cast is risen: Actors announced for Jesus Christ Superstar production

The complete cast for Jesus Christ Superstar at the 2018 Charlottetown Festival has been announced.

Island actor Aaron Hastelow has been cast as Jesus Christ

Malcolm Campbell · CBC News ·
There have been many productions of Jesus Christ Superstar in the more than 40 years since it was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. (Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press)

Lee Siegel will be acting in a production of Jesus Christ Superstar for the fifth time. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Island-actor Aaron Hastelow has been cast as Jesus Christ in the Adam Brazier-directed production.

This will be Siegel's fifth time in a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera and Gillis has experience acting across Canada, including several seasons with Soulpepper.

"Jesus Christ Superstar has been a part of my life since I was a child," Siegel said in a release.

"I'm thrilled to have the chance to step back into the shoes of Judas."

The show opens June 7 on the main stage at the Confederation Centre.

