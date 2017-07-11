Jellyfish have been appearing in the water and on several shores around the Island in the past week but don't be alarmed.

Barb MacDonald, external relations manager for Parks Canada in P.E.I., says the types of jellyfish in the waters around the Island are not dangerous.

"We don't know of any serious injuries that have resulted from the sting of a jellyfish," she said.

"Some people find it painful and other people don't even notice."

Jellyfish have been washing up on Brackley Beach in the past few weeks. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

'Numbers fluctuate'

MacDonald said that the number of jellyfish people are seeing isn't abnormal.

"While there are quite a few jellyfish at some of the beaches at P.E.I. National Park at the moment, the numbers fluctuate throughout the season based on the currents and the tides and the water temperatures."

Barb MacDonald, external relations manager with Parks Canada on P.E.I., says that rubbing wet sand on a jellyfish sting will help alleviate the pain. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

She also said that while some people don't seem to feel it much if they're stung, others definitely feel the pain, but it isn't too bad.

"If you do get stung and it hurts the best thing to do is to rub the area with wet sand and that should remove the stinging barbs that are on the tentacles."