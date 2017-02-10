A search warrant for a former P.E.I. RCMP officer's home that police say turned up dozens of firearms and weapons has been ruled legal by a provincial court judge.

Jeffrey Rae Gillis, who RCMP say voluntarily retired from the force in February 2016, faces 12 firearms-related and weapons charges. Police say the items seized included shotguns, a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol.

Judge Jeff Lantz ruled Friday the search warrant used to seize the items from the home of Jeffery Rae Gillis last Februrary was legal. Lantz also ruled the warrant used by the Serious Incident Response Team, a special unit that handles investigations involving police actions, was valid as well.

Gillis' lawyer T.J. Burke claimed police potentially violated the charter of rights.

Judge Jeff Lantz ruled, however, that the search warrants were legal, and that all evidence is admissible in court.

Gillis has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His trial was due to start Friday, but was postponed due to poor weather.

The trial is scheduled to resume March 14.