Former RCMP officer Jeffrey Rae Gillis, 43, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for assault.

Court heard Wednesday Gillis threatened and struck his victim on two separate occasions, over a period of a several days last February — and that the severity of the assaults escalated during those few days.

Gillis pleaded guilty to one count of assault in November.

The victim's identity is protected by court order.

Gillis was an RCMP officer at the time, but was off-duty when the assault took place. He has since retired from the force.

Receiving treatment for PTSD

Gillis' defence lawyer T.J. Burke asked Judge Nancy Orr for a conditional discharge because of Gillis' post-traumatic stress disorder. The lawyer argued jail time would be a setback for Gillis' ongoing treatment.

Burke said PTSD is rapidly on the rise among military personnel, police and first responders.

The crown asked that Gillis get 30 days in jail since he was an officer at the time.

Orr agreed that the seriousness of the incident, and his position as a police officer, merited time behind bars.

She also noted evidence that Gillis' family had been urging him for years to get help for psychological problems, but he sought treatment only after he was criminally charged.

Gillis still faces weapons charges

One other charge of assault against Gillis was dropped. A charge of uttering threats was stayed.

Gillis still faces weapons charges, related to guns seized by police following the assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

His trial on those charges is slated to start Jan. 30.