Look out for Jay's Sleigh coming to you across the Island, part of CBC P.E.I.'s Feed A Family campaign.
Maritime Bus and T3 Transit are donating the use of a bus for this year's food drive, which will see CBC's Jay Scotland tour the Island collecting donations of turkeys and money for people in need. The food bank's goal is to receive 1,800 to 1,900 turkeys to distribute in Christmas hampers.
"It's extremely important to our neighbours and our community, there's people struggling out there and anybody could use a hand this time of year," said Mike MacDonald, manager of the Upper Room Food Bank.
"Any donation, it's not too small or too big."
You can find Jay across the Island on the following days:
Tuesday Dec. 5th
O'Leary Co-op
Summerside Sobeys
Thursday Dec. 7th
MacPhee's Market
Montague Sobeys
Monday Dec. 11th
Tignish Co-op
Summerside Police Station
Wednesday Dec. 13th
Stratford Sobeys
Superstore - West Royalty
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Wandering turkeys surprise Bonshaw family
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Christmas tree sales in P.E.I. earlier than normal, say growers