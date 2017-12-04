Look out for Jay's Sleigh coming to you across the Island, part of CBC P.E.I.'s Feed A Family campaign.

Maritime Bus and T3 Transit are donating the use of a bus for this year's food drive, which will see CBC's Jay Scotland tour the Island collecting donations of turkeys and money for people in need. The food bank's goal is to receive 1,800 to 1,900 turkeys to distribute in Christmas hampers.

"It's extremely important to our neighbours and our community, there's people struggling out there and anybody could use a hand this time of year," said Mike MacDonald, manager of the Upper Room Food Bank.

"Any donation, it's not too small or too big."

You can find Jay across the Island on the following days:

Tuesday Dec. 5th

O'Leary Co-op

Summerside Sobeys



Thursday Dec. 7th

MacPhee's Market

Montague Sobeys



Monday Dec. 11th

Tignish Co-op

Summerside Police Station



Wednesday Dec. 13th

Stratford Sobeys

Superstore - West Royalty