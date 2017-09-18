P.E.I.'s Jason Saggo says his fight with Gilbert Burns in Pittsburgh Saturday night was going pretty well until it went catastrophically wrong at the very end of the second round.

"It was back and forth. Then I just got caught," Saggo said.

"I just made one small error and I got caught with five seconds left. That's the fight business. That's how it goes."

Saggo is now 3-3 in UFC fights, 12-4 in MMA, and has lost back-to-back fights for the first time.

Feeling pretty good

Saggo was unconscious for about 10 seconds, the first time he's been knocked out in five years of fighting.

But he said he feels surprisingly good.

"To be honest, it wasn't as bad as I anticipated," he said of the KO.

A doctor checked him out immediately after he awoke, and then a little later, but he said it was one of the few fights he's had where he didn't need to go to the hospital afterward.

He will need to take it easy for the next 30 to 60 days to fully recover from the concussion, but he is looking forward.

"I have a lot to learn from that fight and I'll come back stronger," he said.

Future up in the air

It is unclear, however, whether he will have the opportunity to take those lessons into another UFC fight.

Losing back-to-back bouts can get you cut from the UFC roster, Saggo said. He is still waiting to hear whether he will be scheduled for another fight.

If he's not, he said, he will likely retire from fighting and open a training gym in Summerside.