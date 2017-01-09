The 26.4 centimetres of snow that fell at Charlottetown Airport was a record for a Jan. 8, according to Environment Canada's weather page.

The previous record was 25.2 centimetres, set in 1994.

The airport weather station also recorded 15.6 centimeters on Saturday, making for a total of more than 40 centimetres falling in the overnight storm.

Snowfall early and often

P.E.I.'s winter got off to an early start and has not let up.

The first recorded snow on the ground was on Nov. 27, and there has not been a full melt since.

Total snowfall for the season so far is 149.2 centimetres.