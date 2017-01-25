About 1,100 Maritime Electric customers are without power as a winter storm continues to blast P.E.I.

Public schools are closed Wednesday on P.E.I. as heavy rains continue to fall and strong winds blow.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre

Call your cancellations into 1-877-236-9350

Maritime Electric reported 600 outages overnight, but that number was down to about 20 before a major outage hit western and central parts of the Island.

Freezing rain fell for hours overnight, followed by rain and strong winds. The rain is making it difficult to keep salt on the roads to melt ice. Conditions are particularly bad in eastern P.E.I., with icy roads and lots of standing water.

Heavy rain on top of old snow led to standing water issues in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Provincial civil service offices are closed in West Prince with delayed openings in other areas. UPEI and Holland College are closed.

High-sided vehicles were prohibited from crossing Confederation Bridge for about eight hours overnight due to strong winds.

The first flight of the day was cancelled out of the Charlottetown Airport, but other flights were showing on time as of 6 a.m.