The P.E.I. job market started the new year on a strong note, with a jump in the number of full-time jobs.

Full-time job numbers were on the decline for much of 2016, bottoming out at 57,600 in October. But they have been up every month since, and took a leap in January to 61,500, the highest number since October 2015.

Total jobs were also up in January. As a result, the number of unemployed on the Island fell below 8,000, to 7,900, for only the second time in the last year.

The unemployment rate fell to 9.8 per cent.

Nationally, the economy added 48,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate falling to 6.8 per cent.