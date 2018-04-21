Jamie Larkin enters race for Charlottetown mayor

A second candidate has entered the race to be Charlottetown's next mayor.

Jamie Larkin, a consultant with Investors Group financial services, made the announcement in a Facebook post late Friday night.

He'll be on the ballot when municipal elections are held Nov. 5 and he described himself as a "natural born problem solver."

Larkin joins Al Douglas as the only people to announce their candidacy so far. Clifford Lee, who has been the mayor since 2003, said he will not reoffer. Deputy Mayor Mike Duffy said he will not run for mayor, but will reoffer for councillor in Ward 3 — Brighton.

According to his Facebook announcement, Larkin said he moved to Charlottetown 31 years ago to study psychology and business at UPEI.

Robust society, sustainable economy

He said he sees Charlottetown as a city dedicated to providing opportunity for all, and believes its future is built on two pillars: a robust society and a sustainable economy.

He said he would work to make Charlottetown a place of opportunity for everyone, citing a universal basic income and affordable housing as "necessary requirements to foster equity and equality in a society."

He said one of his goals as mayor would be to to make it easier for small businesses to thrive by eliminating "unnecessary restrictions."

For example, he would like to allow corner stores to be able to sell beer and wine.

More P.E.I. news