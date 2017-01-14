A 10-year-old girl on Prince Edward Island is calling her recent fundraising campaign a success.

Charlotte MacLaine organized a sock hop at her school, Gulf Shore Consolidated in Rustico.

The $1 admission fee went to the Children's Wish Foundation.

Charlotte got the idea after the donation box went missing from the well-known Christmas lights display at James Gallant's home in North Rustico. She wanted to collect money to make up for the donation he wasn't able to contribute.

"There was the box stolen from James Gallant and I felt really bad because he was doing it for a good cause," she said.

Money from the dance raised $70, and the total topped $200 after other donations came in.

"It felt really good because it made him happy and it made me feel really good," Charlotte said.