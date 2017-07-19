A Kings County man has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for a dangerous car chase that ended with him assaulting his victim in a stranger's home in the middle of the night.

James Calvin McFadden, 39, of Midgell was sentenced Wednesday in Charlottetown Provincial Court.

McFadden had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assault, and property damage in connection to the incident in March.

Victim ran to stranger's house for help

Court heard McFadden's victim had been in his home that night, and following an argument, left in her car. He followed the woman in his vehicle, ramming it from behind and then passing to try to cut her off.

At one point she stopped and rolled down her window. He slammed her head into the steering wheel, at which point she took off again, according to the court record.

The pursuit ended when the woman stopped and ran to a stranger's home in Morell for help. McFadden followed her into the mudroom of the house and assaulted her again, breaking a window in the home.

He took off when he heard a dog barking inside.

The incident starting with the leaving the home to ending with the assault in the home lasted 60 to 90 minutes.

'Not a momentary lapse of judgment'

"This was not a momentary lapse of judgment," Judge Nancy Orr said, in handing down sentence. "It happened over an extended period of time. "Not only was the victim in danger. So was anyone driving on the road that night."

McFadden's prior criminal record was also a factor in the 15 month jail sentence. Last year he was convicted of pointing a firearm at a man. Fourteen years ago, McFadden was convicted of impaired driving causing death, in connection with a crash that left one man dead.

Defence lawyer Brendan Hubley told court McFadden has struggled with substance abuse and anger management problems for years. McFadden had consented to remain in custody since his arrest last March and has been receiving counseling in jail.

'Very sorry to all those affected'

McFadden told investigators he "just wanted to talk" to the woman, but made a "multitude of poor decisions," according to a pre-sentence report discussed in court Wednesday.

As sentence was handed down, McFadden stood in court to apologize for what he did.

"I am very sorry to all those affected by my actions," said McFadden. "I'm going to take steps to make sure this doesn't happen again."

McFadden was ordered to pay $14,240.56 restitution for damages. The judge gave him six months credit for time already spent in jail.

When he gets out of jail he'll be on probation for three years.