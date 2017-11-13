New P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Leader James Aylward says his party is prepared in the coming legislature session to show Islanders his party is ready to govern.

The fall session opens Tuesday, and it will be the first time in five years the Progressive Conservatives have had a permanent leader in the legislature.

Aylward said the first job of the party is to hold the government accountable, but the Tories have another message for Islanders as well.

"We are ready to govern and we are going to show that here in the fall session," said Aylward.

"We have some fresh ideas, some innovative ideas, that we want to bring forward during the fall session."

Wade MacLauchlan says his government has a busy session planned, with 20 bills prepared for presentation in the house.