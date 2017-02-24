More than 120,000 pairs of used eyeglasses from Atlantic Canada will soon be headed to people in need thanks to inmates at P.E.I.'s provincial jail.

A group of inmates at the Provincial Correctional Centre is helping repair the glasses as part of the Lions Club's Recycle for Sight program, which collects old eyeglasses and donates them to those who often can't afford them.

In the past, donated glasses from the region would be sent to Calgary to be fixed up.

'A real sense of self-worth'

But P.E.I. is now an Atlantic satellite station where some of that work is being done.

"We've had testimonials from some that they're so pleased to be able to use their time in such a manner to help people that are disadvantaged that they get a real sense of self-worth," said Scott MacKenzie, chairperson for Recycle for Sight committee for Atlantic Canada.

The shipment of glasses will head to Calgary early next week, eventually ending up in countries such as Haiti and Honduras.