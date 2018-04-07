Jagmeet Singh on P.E.I. for NDP convention

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Charlottetown today for a public meet-and-greet and to speak at the P.E.I. NDP leadership convention.

Margaret Andrade, Susan MacVittie and Joe Byrne are running for the provincial party leadership.

Here is where Singh will be today:

10:15 a.m.: Tour of Charlottetown Farmers Market.

1:15 p.m.: Meet and greet at Timothy's Café.

4 p.m.: Speech to P.E.I. NDP convention at Timothy's Café.

