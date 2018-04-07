Skip to Main Content
Jagmeet Singh on P.E.I. for NDP convention

Jagmeet Singh on P.E.I. for NDP convention

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Charlottetown today for a public meet-and-greet and to speak at the P.E.I. NDP leadership convention.

Federal NDP leader will greet public at Charlottetown coffee shop

CBC News ·
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will speak at the NDP leadership convention Saturday at 4 p.m. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Charlottetown today for a public meet-and-greet and to speak at the P.E.I. NDP leadership convention.

Margaret Andrade, Susan MacVittie and Joe Byrne are running for the provincial party leadership.

Here is where Singh will be today:

  • 10:15 a.m.: Tour of Charlottetown Farmers Market.
  • 1:15 p.m.: Meet and greet at Timothy's Café.
  • 4 p.m.: Speech to P.E.I. NDP convention at Timothy's Café.

