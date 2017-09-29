Jack Sark, a former Lennox Island First Nation chief, died Wednesday at age 83. His family says he died in hospital, of kidney and heart failure.

Sark served as chief for 26 years, from 1972 to 1998.

'Jack was a quiet, reserved type person, but he has a lot of knowledge.' - Matilda Ramjattan

Current Lennox Island Chief Matilda Ramjattan said during Sark's time as chief, he paved the way for many successes in the community.

"There's just so many things that he has accomplished that, you know, like sometimes we take for granted that those things are in place today," Ramjattan said. "A lot of the things that we have today, you know each chief has built on the successes of what he's accomplished, that foundation he set."

A 'business minded' leader

Ramjattan said Sark was instrumental in developing a number of new programs during his time as chief — including in the areas of education, health care and agriculture. Ramjattan described Sark as being "business minded."

Jack Sark, former Lennox Island chief, died Sept. 27, at age 83. ((Ferguson Funeral Home))

After a convent in the community burned down, she said, Sark helped to establish a new elementary school in the community. John J. Sark Memorial School opened in 1981.

In addition to his accomplishments as chief, Ramjattan said he was an important figure and resource in the community.

"Jack was a quiet, reserved type person, but he had a lot of knowledge. You know, many people went to him to ask him questions about the history of Lennox Island."

Community in mourning

Ramjattan said the community on Lennox Island is in mourning.

"Everyone is really, their hearts are down. And definitely our hearts and prayers are with the family at this time."

Michael Thomas Race Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled, to allow the community to grieve.