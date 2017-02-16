The heavy snow that hit the Island this week is good news for the snow kingdom at the Jack Frost Children's Winterfest.
Preparations are well underway for the event, which is scheduled for Feb 24-26 this year.
"We like to see the snow," said snow sculptor Peter Vogelaar of Ephemeral Arts from Winlaw, B.C., adding he's hopeful conditions will stay cold enough to preserve the sculptures.
The festival still needs to make snow to make the sculptures. Vogelaar said the man-made snow is more reliable to work with.
He is still happy to see the natural snow fall.
"It just makes the grounds more wintry and festive," he said.
