The heavy snow that hit the Island this week is good news for the snow kingdom at the Jack Frost Children's Winterfest.

Preparations are well underway for the event, which is scheduled for Feb 24-26 this year.

"We like to see the snow," said snow sculptor Peter Vogelaar of Ephemeral Arts from Winlaw, B.C., adding he's hopeful conditions will stay cold enough to preserve the sculptures.

Peter Vogelaar works on a snow sculpture. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The festival still needs to make snow to make the sculptures. Vogelaar said the man-made snow is more reliable to work with.

He is still happy to see the natural snow fall.

"It just makes the grounds more wintry and festive," he said.

Vogelaar said the current weather conditions are ideal for sculpting. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Vogelaar said he came up with the train concept to honour Canada's 150th this year. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Some of the snow was made with a snow gun, which Vogelaar says produces more reliable snow to work with. (Brian Higgins/CBC)