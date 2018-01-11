The Jack Frost Winterfest is expanding this year to include events for adults, in addition to the many events for children.

The February festival will include an outdoor party with fireworks and a licensed area, and a 19-plus Jack Frost after dark event by Upstreet Craft Brewing, organizers said on Thursday.

They've also added a new venue at the Murphy Centre on Richmond Street that will feature more than 20 video game consoles. The Outdoor Snow Kingdom returns with a Space Odyssey theme that includes a 7.3-metre climbing wall and over 25 snow and ice slides.

The Eastlink Centre will include a dedicated bounce zone for toddlers and a petting zoo as well as performances by several entertainers.

This year's festival takes place from Feb. 16–19 and tickets can be purchased online, at the Eastlink Centre or the Lottery Booth at the Confederation Court Mall.