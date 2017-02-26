Rain and warmer temperatures closed some outdoor slides at the last day of the Jack Frost Children's Winterfest on Sunday in Charlottetown, but plenty of events were still available indoors to entertain children.

The Outdoor Snow Kingdom delayed opening until 10:30 a.m. The Island Coastal Tube Run remained open and horse and sleigh rides, ice carving demonstrations and other events still occurred.

However, organizers closed the ice slides for safety reasons.

With the rain overnight and warmer temperatures on Sunday, people at the Jack Frost festival had the option to go inside and take part in activities. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Anytime you have water going on ice, you just don't want anybody to slip and really badly hurt themselves. We want everyone to have a good time," explained Craig Jones, one of the organizers.

Besides affecting the slides, Jones said the snow sculptures took "a bit of a beating" because of the warm temperatures over the weekend.

Craig Jones, one of the event's organizers, said the decision to close the ice slides was for safety reasons. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Jones added that organizers had a backup plan to move the event indoors at the Eastlink Centre if the weather didn't co-operate.

As well, anyone with an outdoor Snow Kingdom only pass was able to use it for indoor activities, which included balloon animals, live music, face painting, a bouncy castle, a petting zoo and the opportunity to meet Jack Frost.

"Nobody is being left out," said Jones.

"As long as the kids are entertained, as a parent myself, you're happy."