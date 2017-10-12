Roger James Jabbour, a music teacher at Colonel Gray High School, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The case against 65-year-old Jabbour was in provincial court Thursday in Charlottetown.

Jabbour was arrested in September following a four-month investigation by Charlottetown Police.

The allegations involve two complainants under the age of 16 and cover a time between September 2012 and June 2015.

Jabbour faces one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference for each of the two complainants for a total of four counts.

He was not in court Thursday but was represented by his lawyer. The case was adjourned to Nov. 2.