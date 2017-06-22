Charlottetown's iWave Information Systems Inc. is expanding and adding 10 to 15 new jobs after being acquired by California-based private equity investment firm Sverica Capital Management as well as two investors — Ross Beattie and Gerry Lawless.

Lawless, iWave's President and CEO, said the jobs will be added over the next two years in areas such as software development, sales, marketing and finance. A couple of the new jobs have already been advertised on the company's website.

iWave was acquired from Jamie Hill, Lawless said.

iWave also has employees in Calgary, Toronto and Fredericton. Of the company's 42 employees, 39 are based in Charlottetown.

Fundraising intelligence

iWave is a software company that helps non-profit, health care and education organizations to access analytical and research data, as well as fundraising intelligence. Started in 1991, iWave has about 2,000 client organizations, including National Geographic, the United Way and Yale University.

Besides adding jobs, Lawless said the partnership will help iWave increase its marketing profile in the U.S.

Given that the partnership and investment is a private arrangement, Lawless didn't provide financial details of the transaction.