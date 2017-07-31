The government of P.E.I. has given a $8,000 grant to Northeast PHP 2017 — a major IT conference being hosted in Charlottetown from Aug. 9 to 11.

The Rodd Charlottetown will host the IT conference, marking the second consecutive year that Northeast PHP has been hosted on the province.

"Northeast PHP 2017 gives increased profile to the industry here and that may attract new start ups or business expansions to our province," said Lincoln Maskey, a senior software engineer with iWave Information Systems an a conference participant in a government news release.

"Beyond that, this is a tremendous learning and networking opportunity for industry professionals on the Island and one that will pay dividends for the IT sector."

Building on last year's success

The government of P.E.I said the IT sector contributes roughly $200 million annually to to the provincial economy and employs over 1,800 people.

"We had an amazing response from the many presenters and delegates who came to Charlottetown last year for the 2016 edition of the conference," said conference organized Peter MacIntyre.

"This year we are trying to build on that success."