Fans 'provide the fuel' in Islanders final win over Mooseheads

The Charlottetown Islanders are on their way to the third round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs after brushing aside the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Islanders completed the sweep of higher-seeded Halifax with a 4-2 victory Wednesday night.

As with game three Tuesday night Halifax grabbed the early lead, scoring two quick goals in the second period for a 2-0 lead.

The Islanders took one back before the end of that period, and scored three more in the third. The final goal was in an empty Moosehead net, with the goalie pulled as Halifax struggled to tie the game up before time ran out.

"It was a moment none of us will forget there at the end of the game, just to see the sold out crowd up and as happy as we were," said coach Jim Hulton.

"They really did provide the fuel.… At the start of the third you started to get the feeling it was a matter of time. We hope we can keep jamming the place in the next round."

The win advances the Islanders to the semi-finals, and the sweep gives them an opportunity to rest while their third-round opponent is decided.

More P.E.I. news