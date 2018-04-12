Islanders wear jerseys to show support for Humboldt Broncos

A sea of jerseys filled the halls of Stonepark Intermediate in Charlottetown on Thursday as students and staff donned their favourite jersey to pay their respects to the 16 people who died in last week's Humboldt Broncos bus crash — and show their support for loved ones who survived.

Grade 9 students Owen Sproul and Ben Young, who both play hockey, wore jerseys to show support for everyone who is grieving after last week's bus crash in Humboldt. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"It's good to show support for things like this because there's people out there that are hurting right now," said Owen Sproul, a grade 9 student who also plays hockey. "It's crazy to think they had their whole career ahead of them and it just got taken away that quick."

His friend Ben Young, a fellow hockey player, says the tragedy is being felt by everyone who is part of a hockey community. "I've travelled with teams on buses before," Young said. "And you never really think that's a possibility, it's pretty shocking."

Ellie Conohan, a grade 9 student who also plays hockey, says she wore a jersey today in solidarity with all those mourning the loss of 16 people who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

Grade 9 student Ellie Conohan plays hockey as well, and wore a jersey today to show her support for the community of Humboldt. She said news of the crash left her feeling sad and overwhelmed, even though it happened so far from home.

"I have a lot of friends playing sports and stuff," Conohan said. "I think it would be really upsetting for that to happen to any of us."

Islanders from Tignish to East Point dug out jerseys as well, all joining a nation-wide initiative organized by a group of British Columbia hockey moms, intended to show the grieving community of Humboldt that they aren't alone.

<a href="https://twitter.com/cra_stc_pei?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cra_stc_pei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> TC/TSO in Summerside and Charlottetown showing their compassion and support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/R20GBpzYkV">pic.twitter.com/R20GBpzYkV</a> —@BootsPEI

Jerseys are on in support of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboltstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboltstrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyPEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZdZUm1u5yK">pic.twitter.com/ZdZUm1u5yK</a> —@pcrabbe24

Staff at Library Headquarters in Morell are wearing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> today. <a href="https://t.co/sj8xlgwXzM">pic.twitter.com/sj8xlgwXzM</a> —@PEILibrary

<a href="https://twitter.com/ChtownPE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChtownPE</a> Mayor, Council and staff wore their jerseys today in support of the <a href="https://twitter.com/HumboldtBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumboldtBroncos</a> . <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/AUZHpq7gBh">pic.twitter.com/AUZHpq7gBh</a> —@ChtownPE

