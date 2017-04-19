P.E.I. hockey fans have waited 14 years for their team to reach the semifinals of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Friday at 7 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre, the wait will be over.

The Charlottetown Islanders will open their best-of-seven series at home against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

That's big, not just for the fans, but for the players, said Islanders GM-coach Jim Hulton.

"Home ice [advantage] is extremely important at all levels but especially junior hockey," he said. "Teenage players tend to be a heck of a lot more comfortable in comfortable surroundings in their own environment."

Daniel Sprong is averaging almost two points per game for the Islanders during the playoffs. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

It's been the best season for major junior hockey on the Island since the P.E.I. Rocket debuted in 2003.

Undefeated in playoffs

The Islanders set a franchise record with 46 wins and swept their first two playoff series.

They will be well rested against the Armada, who went to Game 7 Tuesday night against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

"They've now played 13 games to our eight, and I think that's really going to benefit us down the road," Hulton said.

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Daniel Sprong leads the Islanders with 14 points, but Hulton said depth has been a strength this season and in the playoffs.

"At any point we're comfortable with any one of our four lines."

Different styles

Hulton said he's expecting a long series from two teams that play different styles.

"We're more of an aggressive, in-your-face go-go-go team. They're the opposite. They sit back, they do a wonderful job of checking away from the puck.

"We have a ton of respect for this club."

The winner will advance to the league championship against either Saint John or Chicoutimi.