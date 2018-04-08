Islanders rout Mooseheads, back on P.E.I. with 2-0 series lead

The Charlottetown Islanders are returning home with a comfortable two-game series lead after downing the Halifax Mooseheads in back-to-back games in Nova Scotia.

Although Game 1 ended with an overtime win for the Islanders, Game 2 on Saturday night was a rout — with the Islanders running the show for nearly the entire game.

They even scored what has become the game-winning fifth goal just minutes before the end of the second period.

A big reason for the Islanders near-lockdown of the Mooseheads in a convincing 7-4 victory was Charlottetown's goaltender Matt Welsh.

Islanders, Mooseheads back at it on Tuesday

It was predicted that Welsh, a Halifax native and the Isles MVP, would have a busy series dealing with the Moosehead's many snipers. However, Welsh shut down his hometown, playing all 60 minutes and stopping 47 of Halifax's 51 shots on net.

The wheels nearly fell off the wagon for the Islanders in the 3rd period as the Mooseheads threw 25 of their 51 shots on net in the period, notching three goals and threatening a late-game rally.

Charlottetown survived the Mooseheads attempt to take at least one game at home after Isles defenceman Hunter Drew threw in an empty netter to send the series back to P.E.I. with a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Eastlink Centre will play host to the next two games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The puck drop for both games is 7 p.m.

