Three Islanders are among 125 new appointments from across the country invested into the Order of Canada.

P.E.I.'s Allan Andrews, Basil Stewart and Raymond Murphy will receive their medals at a ceremony in Ottawa in 2018.

The Order of Canada was established by Queen Elizabeth in 1967 and is the county's highest civilian honour, recognizing outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

Here are P.E.I.'s Order of Canada recipients:

Allan Andrews, Cornwall

Andrews, the founder and president of the Andrews Hockey Growth Programs in Charlottetown, is being recognized for his involvement in hockey as well as "renowned leadership, mentorship and training abilities on and off the ice," according to a federal government news release.

Allan Andrews is the president and founder of the Andrews Hockey Growth Programs in Charlottetown. (Angela Walker/CBC)

The hockey school has developed thousands of young hockey players from across Canada.

Some of the more high-profile players include Sidney Crosby, Brad Richards, Brad Marchand and Nathan MacKinnon.

Andrews has been involved in coaching and developing hockey players on P.E.I. for nearly 60 years and has worked with several national and provincial boards and committees on fitness and amateur sport.

Basil Stewart, Summerside

Stewart served as the mayor of Summerside for nearly 30 years and is being recognized for "his contributions leading to the economic growth and development of his province and for his commitment to a range of regional and national boards."

Basil Stewart served as mayor of Summerside from 1985 to 2014 and is a former police officer. (CBC News)

The former police officer has also served on a number of committees and organizations across Canada, notably as the former president of the Federation of the Canadian Municipalities.

He's also on the board of directors for the National Capital Commission, a Crown corporation overseeing federal buildings and land in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Raymond Murphy, Charlottetown

Murphy is the founder of Murphy's Pharmacies and is being recognized for his "excellence in business and community leadership in Prince Edward Island, notably as an advocate for healthy communities."

Raymond Murphy has received numerous awards for his entrepreneurship and dedication to his community. (Submitted)

He acquired his first pharmacy in Parkdale in 1981 and has founded many more across P.E.I. in the nearly 40 years since. He is also known for the Murphy's Community Centre in Charlottetown.

Murphy is also a recipient of the Order of P.E.I., the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal and was named Charlottetown's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016.