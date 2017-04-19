This season has been the best in Islanders history, setting a franchise record for regular season wins and making it further than ever before in the playoffs. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The Charlottetown Islanders found out they'll be facing off with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada when the third-round of the QMJHL playoffs gets underway.

The Islanders will have been off more than a week by the time the first game is played, after sweeping the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the second-round.

The Armada were down 3-1 in their second-round series but came back in the final three games outscoring the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 16-3.

The third-round matchup is set to begin April 21 at the EastLink Centre. The winner of this series will go up against either Saint John or Chicoutimi in the league final.