Overtime goal puts Islanders back in series

At home down two games to none, the Charlottetown Islanders overcame a last-minute goal to win in overtime Tuesday night in their second round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League series.

Game 4 is Wednesday night

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The Islanders bounced back in overtime for the win. (Charlottetown Islanders/Twitter)

The Islanders were leading 2-1 in the final minute of the third period when the Blainville Armada pulled their goalie. The extra skater allowed the Armada to pot the equalizer at the 19:05 mark.

The Islanders did not lose their composure, however. Just 1:14 into OT, Brett Budgell shot in the game winner.

Charlottetown will have a chance to even up the series at home on Wednesday night.

Corrections

  • This story originally said game four is Thursday night. It is, in fact, Wednesday.
    Apr 25, 2018 8:12 AM AT
