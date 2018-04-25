Overtime goal puts Islanders back in series

At home down two games to none, the Charlottetown Islanders overcame a last-minute goal to win in overtime Tuesday night in their second round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League series.

The Islanders were leading 2-1 in the final minute of the third period when the Blainville Armada pulled their goalie. The extra skater allowed the Armada to pot the equalizer at the 19:05 mark.

The Islanders did not lose their composure, however. Just 1:14 into OT, Brett Budgell shot in the game winner.

Charlottetown will have a chance to even up the series at home on Wednesday night.

More P.E.I. news