The third Monday of February marks Islander Day, and many retailers and services will be closed to mark the provincial holiday.

Some bars and restaurants will remain open, but others will be closed. If you plan to go out for dinner, your best bet is to call ahead.

All provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

All schools are closed.

Sobeys stores are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Foodland stores are closed.

Souris Co-op will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed.

Island Waste Management. Garbage normally collected on Monday has been moved to Saturday.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

Since Islander Day is a provincial holiday, most federal government offices will be open, and Canada Post will be delivering mail.