Islander Day is coming up Monday and whether being an Islander means getting outside to enjoy activities with the kids or sitting in front of the wood stove sipping a cold one, most people will have a long weekend to enjoy.

Here are some ideas for what to do with that extra time.

1. Have a laugh

Ali Hassan will wrap up the Charlottetown Comedy Festival Saturday evening with a performance in Charlottetown at Florence Simmons Hall. (Ryan Lavigne)

Saturday evening at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College, comedian Ali Hassan presents his show Muslim, Interrupted.

Hassan is the host of CBC's Laugh Out Loud, and the Charlottetown show wraps up the First Annual Charlottetown Comedy Festival, in partnership with Hubcap Comedy Festival, that began on Thursday.

2.) Lace on your skates

Enjoy a skate for mental health on Saturday morning at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (W.P. Maund Photography/Facebook)

Help fulfil a birthday wish for 12-year-old Ellen Carragher, who struggles with anxiety.

Saturday morning from 11:30 to 12:30 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, she is hosting a "Skate for Mental Health" instead of a birthday party.

"My goal is to bring awareness of the importance of mental health, to remind people who are struggling with anxiety or other mental health issues that they are not alone, and the importance for us to keep talking about it," Carragher writes on the event's Facebook page.

Admission is by donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association P.E.I. Division.

3.) Fun in Stratford

Get the kids moving this weekend at the Stratford Winter FamFest. (W.P. Maund Photography/Facebook)

Stratford's Winter FamFest — formerly known as Stratford Winter Carnival — runs all weekend, beginning Saturday with a pancake breakfast and a free skate on the Bunbury outdoor rink, sleigh rides and a petting zoo in the afternoon, and wrapping up Saturday evening with a family movie.

Sunday and Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. there's an outdoor "snowland" with sledding, snowshoeing, snow hills and snow painting. Inside, enjoy a family dance party, crafts, games and more.

Most of the events are free but some — like mini golf, inflatables, and face painting — require one or more $1 tickets or a bracelet, which cost $8 to $10. Check out the FamFest brochure.

4. Go for variety

The Four Tellers will tell some tales out of school Saturday night at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown. (Submitted)

Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m., the group working to save Georgetown Elementary School from closing is hosting a fundraising variety concert at the King's Playhouse.

Enjoy stories from members of the Four Tellers, and music from Barry O'Brien, Maxine MacLennan and Josh Carter. There will also be a cake auction.

Tickets are $15. More on the event's Facebook page.

5. More cheap thrills

Everyone can enjoy big snow hills in Stratford and Summerside or the tubing hill in the provincial park at Brookvale, P.E.I. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Islanders can enjoy two-for-one rentals and passes at Brookvale Provincial Ski Park Monday from 9:30 to 5:30.

The City of Charlottetown has all sorts of activities which are all free: a pancake breakfast, glow-in-the-dark bowling, a skate, a swim and more. The first 500 tickets for youth to the Island Storm basketball game are also free.

In Summerside, enjoy swimming, bowling and skating. Outdoor activities are free and some indoor activities are $2 each or $5 for a bracelet.

For more activities and events, check out the proivince's Islander Day website, the city of Charlottetown's site, and the City of Summerside's Facebook page..